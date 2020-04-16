Image

IT'S GAME TIME

Join CG Victory for a 90-minute LIVE-streamed virtual camp experience! High-energy, fast-paced FUN coming to your living room! Exciting competitions will get your kids up & moving while at home.

This program serves entering 3rd - 8th grade students and meets via Zoom. 

Spots are limited, so sign up quickly! 

Game Time Promo Video from CG Victory on Vimeo.

SESSION TIMES & DATES

WEEK 1

JUNE 1 - 5

WEEK 2

JUNE 8 - 12

WEEK 3

JUNE 15 - 19

WEEK 4

JUNE 22 - 26

* all times are in CST *

THE RUNDOWN

WHO: Entering 3rd - 8th grade students who need to get up, move & burn off some energy! This program is for all athletic levels. 

WHAT: 90 minutes of high-energy, fast-paced, camp-style FUN! 

WHEN: Multiple weeks available - AM or PM sessions

WHERE: This experience is hosted virtually via Zoom.

PRICE: $49 per session for the whole family!

 

 

ARE YOU IN? 

