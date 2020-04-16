IT'S GAME TIME
Join CG Victory for a 90-minute LIVE-streamed virtual camp experience! High-energy, fast-paced FUN coming to your living room! Exciting competitions will get your kids up & moving while at home.
This program serves entering 3rd - 8th grade students and meets via Zoom.
Spots are limited, so sign up quickly!
REGISTER NOW
SESSION TIMES & DATES
* all times are in CST *
THE RUNDOWN
WHO: Entering 3rd - 8th grade students who need to get up, move & burn off some energy! This program is for all athletic levels.
WHAT: 90 minutes of high-energy, fast-paced, camp-style FUN!
WHEN: Multiple weeks available - AM or PM sessions
WHERE: This experience is hosted virtually via Zoom.
PRICE: $49 per session for the whole family!