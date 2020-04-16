During CGV Game Time, your child will be having a 90 min virtual summer camp experience where they will compete with other campers, laugh at funny skits, and be encouraged, right in your home!

Our program has four main segments that are roughly 10-20 minutes each, so you can expect your camper to participate in those daily!

TRAINING TIME: Training time is an upbeat, fun and sweaty portion of the hour! You can expect a fitness oriented work-out much like P.E. at school. ​

CHALLENGE TIME: We want to keep your brain and body active with some fun activities like trivia, minute to win it style challenges and even some dancing!

SHOW TIME: This is a positive news style segment where kids can take a rest break between challenges.

GAME TIME: We love to compete and play games, so we have some classic camp games we have converted so you can play at-home!